Pearl River expected to hit major flood stage next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pearl River is expected to crest at major flood stage next week leading to flooding of areas along the river in the Pearl River and Slidell areas.
A crest of 19 feet will occur on Saturday, February 22. For reference, the 2016 flood had a peak crest of 20.35 feet so the upcoming crest will be just under a foot and a half lower.
As the river rises to levels around 19 feet, areas along the river in the River Gardens and Magnolia Forest subdivisions start to flood. Other areas expected to be threatened by the rising water are subdivisions south of I-10 and east of Military Road. Indian Village Road will also be inundated with water in spots.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.