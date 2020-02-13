Recipe: Crawfish and creole tomato paella with Dr. Holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Crawfish season is finally here and there’s no shortage of great recipes. Recently, the University of Holy Cross Food Science Program and Jazzmen Rice teamed up to create two new rice blends. Here with us to share his recipe for crawfish and creole tomato paella and to tell us more is the University of Food Science Program Director Doctor Darryl Holliday.
Jazzmen Rice Crawfish and Creole Tomato Paella
Ingredients
4 tbsp butter
1/2 yellow onion
1 lb mushrooms sliced
2 boxes of Jazzmen Rice’s Creole Tomato rice blend
2 tbsp chopped garlic
1lb Louisiana crawfish
1/2 cup cured olives
1/2 cup diced artichoke hearts
6-8 cups water
2 tomatoes sliced
1/2 lb whole crawfish
Steps:
1) Melt butter in the pan and sauté onions and mushrooms for 3 minutes over medium heat.
2) Add rice, garlic, and crawfish and cook for another 2 minutes.
3) Stir in olives, artichokes, and 3 cups of water.
4) Cook while stirring until water is absorbed.
5) Add remaining water and top with tomato slices and whole crawfish.
6) Cover and allow to cook until rice is tender.
