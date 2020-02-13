St. Augustine riding a 22-game winning streak with playoffs on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Winning has become an obsession for the St. Aug Purple Knights this season. Right now the guys on A.P. Tureaud own a 22-game winning streak. Their overall record is 27-1, and they’ve already clinched a Catholic League title with games to spare.
“We trust each other. We play together, and we like to have fun. Our coach trust us, we just love each other. We just play together every time we get on the court,” said Jaron Pierre.
“Have a really good team, really talented. These guys work hard. When you put in that much work, and have the talent level that we have, anything is a possibility for us,” said Coach Deion Taylor.
Last season, St. Aug lost to Scotlandville in the state championship game. This season, the goal is to go one step further and lift that trophy.
“In the beginning of the season, we all thought that. But not too many people believed what we said. We worked very hard to get where we are,” said D’Mari Wiltz.
“We have a lot of guys working toward the same goal. Everybody wants to win, everyone wants a state championship. When you have guys that all want that same goal to work towards, that’s special,” said Taylor.
“To win a state championship, to win a state championship. We talked about it since the beginning. That’s all we talked about, winning a state championship,” said Pierre.
