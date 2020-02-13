WATCH: NOPD’s “Dancing Horse” Ace helps man propose at Horses, Hops and Cops event

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An avid horse lover got the proposal of a lifetime on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Horses, Hops & Cops event in City Park.
She got to meet Ace the “Dancing Horse” while he wore a sign that stated, “Kylie would you marry me," and she said yes.
The NOPD Mounted Unit worked to get the proposal up and running during a VIP tour of the stables.
The annual event happens every year at the N.O.P.D. Stables in City Park.
Families flock to the stables to witness a Clydesdale up close, tour the stables and experience an equestrian soccer game. Proceeds from the event benefit the N.O.P.D Mounted Unit and their horse breeding program.
