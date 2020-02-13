Zack: Sunshine set to return just in time for the parades

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a difference a day makes as a 25 degree drop in temperatures has occurred overnight bringing that February chill back into the area.
For today clouds will continue to hang tough so any peeks of sun will be relatively short lived. The cloud cover and cooler air moving in will hold our temperatures in the upper 50s through the afternoon hours. There could be a sprinkle for those of you right along the coast.
Sunny skies are back for Friday making for perfect weather to start the big parading weekend. Now it will be quite chilly as highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s with temperatures falling into the 40s come the evening hours. That means make sure you bundle up as you head out to the parades or go grab dinner on Valentine’s night.
Not much change to the overall forecast going into the weekend as Saturday will be another beautiful day. Bright sunshine will continue as highs climb into the comfortable middle 60s. Saturday night parades will be just fine as well.
Our only trouble will come on Sunday as a weak low crosses the Gulf leading to the possibility of some rain showers. This rain will be in the form of moderate showers so lightning does not look to be an issue but rain nonetheless. Hopefully as we get closer the timing can shift to the rain only being half of the day.
