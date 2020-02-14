Barkus king and queen celebrated with feast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The king and queen of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus were celebrated earlier today at Galatoire’s.
His Majesty XXVIII, King Edward VII “Eddy” Bloomenstiel, a longhaired chihuahua, and Her Majesty XXVIII, Queen Belle Hebert, a red standard poodle were served the traditional lunch of lamb chops.
“It's great,” said Belle’s owner, Marc Hebert. “Kinda like her debut. “It's her coming out party.”
The theme of this year’s parade is “Bark to the Future: Barkus Returns to the 80s.” Krewe members will be dressed up in all things 1980s for the parade’s 28th year.
The Krewe of Barkus will parade Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2p.m. All proceeds from Barkus will benefit animal organizations in New Orleans and the Gulf South.
For more information about the parade, visit nolaweekend.com.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.