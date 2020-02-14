Bruce: Dry To Start The Weekend-Sunday Parades See Spotty Showers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The weekend gets off to a great start with lots of sun on Friday and Saturday. A disturbance is expected to move along the Louisiana coast on Sunday and that means a chance for rain. Some thunder is possible at the immediate coast with an off and on light to moderate rain for the rest of the area. Timing will become more clear in the next day or so but it does appear likely there will be rain during the day when the parades take place.