Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118. Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, his second straight game scoring more than 30. But Gallinari's clutch shooting kept the Pelicans at bay as he scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Dennis Schroder scored 22 points for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points and Steven Adams had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. JJ Redick scored 24 for New Orleans.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke had 13 points apiece and No. 1 South Carolina overcame a sluggish start before rolling over Auburn 79-53 for its 18th straight victory. The Gamecocks were coming off a decisive, 70-52, win over No. 5 UConn on Monday night. And it looked like South Carolina didn't have the same juice early on against Auburn. The Tigers trailed just 22-19 early in the second quarter. But South Carolina regrouped for a 20-4 burst to take a 42-23 lead at the half. Robyn Benton led Arkansas with 15 points.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, Awa Trasi had five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, and LSU handed No. 25 Tennessee its third-straight loss, 75-65. The duo combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter when the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 26-17. LSU was 7 of 12 from the field with two Trasi 3s and 10 of 16 from the line. Tennessee was 6 of 14 with four turnovers. Rennia Davis had 19, 15 in the second half, for the Lady Vols (17-7, 7-4).
UNDATED (AP) — No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 25 LSU all should feel pretty comfortable about their NCAA hopes at this point. But it’s tough to figure out which other SEC teams might earn bids The SEC has plenty of teams on the bubble that aren’t playing particularly well. Mississippi State and Arkansas are two bubble teams that should have a sense of urgency when they face off Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas has lost three straight games. Mississippi State is coming off an 83-58 loss at Mississippi.
UNDATED (AP) — A hearing on the confidentiality of emails between Catholic officials and the New Orleans NFL franchise will be open to news media and the public. A Louisiana judge ruled Thursday in favor of motions by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate and three TV stations. The news outlets want to cover a Feb. 20 hearing on whether emails between the Archdiocese of New Orleans and New Orleans Saints executives should be released. Lawyers for victims of clergy sex abuse have told The Associated Press that the emails show how Saints executives helped the archdiocese with public relations damage control arising from the clergy abuse scandal.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Andre Fox converted a go-ahead four-point play with 25.5 seconds to play and scored 20 points to lead South Alabama to a 78-75 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. There were seven ties and 16 lead changes, the last change coming when Trhae Mitchell kicked the ball to Fox in the left corner, where he was fouled by P.J. Hardy. The free throw made it 73-71. Mitchell also scored 20 points for the Jaguars and Chad Lott added 15 points with 10 rebounds. Cedric Russell scored a season-high 29 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers for the Ragin' Cajuns.