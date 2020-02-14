LSU baseball announces doubleheader on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- LSU baseball has announced a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 15 due to inclement weather on Sunday, Feb. 16.
The LSU baseball team will open their 2020 season against Indiana in Alex Box Stadium.
The game on Saturday, Feb 15. against the Hoosiers is set to start at 1 p.m. The second game will start an hour after the conclusion of the first Saturday game.
Fans should use the Game #1 ticket for Friday's game, the Game #2 ticket for Saturday's first game and the Game #3 ticket for Saturday's second game .
The stadium will be NOT cleared in between games of Saturday’s doubleheader, so both Game #2 and Game #3 tickets will be honored throughout the day. Seating priority will go to the respective game’s ticket holder.
