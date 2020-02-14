LSU gymnastics competes in Mardi Gras Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics squad will compete on the podium for the first time in 2020, at the GymnasticsQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational.
The first vault is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 inside the St. Charles Family Arena in Missouri.
LSU will be up against two top-25 teams with No. 18 Iowa State, No. 19 Missouri, and Lindenwood. Then the squad will quickly turn around to take on No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday, Feb. 16 inside the PMAC.
The Friday meet will mark the first time the Tigers have competed on podium this season. Flogymnastics.com will stream the meet live but fans must have a subscription ($) to the service. Live stats will not be available on Friday night but fans are encouraged to follow LSU Gymnastics on Twitter and Facebook to follow along.
The Tigers are the top-ranked team in the rotation and will compete in Olympic order starting with vault.
“This starts a week of three meets in eight days for this team,” D-D Breaux said. “It’s an opportunity for the girls to compete on podium and have a pretty quick turnaround with another meet on Sunday. We will tinker with our lineup a little this weekend since we are a little thin. We just want consistent performances and a solid road score.”
LSU is the No. 9 team in the nation. The vault lineup ranks fifth in the nation, beam is 10th, bars is 11th and floor is 14th. Johnson ranks second on vault and floor and sixth in the all-around in the nation.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.