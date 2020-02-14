No. 7 LSU softball to hosts LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU softball is off to a 5-0 start and looks to continue the momentum into the LSU Invitational. They will be playing host to Samford, ULL and North Dakota.
Friday, Feb 14 and Sunday, Feb 16 games this weekend will be streamed online through SEC Network+.
LSU Invitational Schedule
Feb. 14 – LSU vs. Samford, Tiger Park, 6 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 15 – LSU at ULL, Lamson Park, 4 p.m., CST
Feb. 16 – LSU vs. North Dakota, Tiger Park, 12:30 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 16 – LSU vs. ULL, Tiger Park 3 p.m., SECN+
Series Record Against…
Samford: LSU leads 3-0
ULL: LSU leads 15-10
North Dakota: First Meeting
LSU will open the invitational by playing Samford who is currently 3-2 on the season. The Bulldogs defeated Akron twice last weekend and won their season opener against Eastern Illinois. O’Neil Roberson leads the way with a .588 batting average. She had 10 hits over the weekend, including three home runs to earn her Southern Conference Player of the Week. In the circle, Emily Barnett has the lowest ERA at 2.33. Abby Swaney and Taylor Decelles pitched the most over the weekend and both earned wins.
The Ragin Cajuns are coming into the weekend off to a 4-1 start on the season. Alissa Dalton and Julie Rawls are both hitting .417 for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Rawls has two home runs on the year with three walks and a double. In the circle, Megan Kleist owns a 0.54 ERA with a shutout and two complete games. In 13 innings of work, she has struck out 20 and held her opponents to a .176 batting average.
“They are a great program,” said head coach Beth Torina. “We have a lot of respect for them and what they have done. It will be a great matchup and I am excited about it. I think it’s great for the State of Louisiana. These kids came to LSU to be challenged and this is the opportunity to challenge them. It’s a great test for both programs. We are both trying to play for the end of the year and trying to do everything we can to get our teams ready. This is a good opportunity to prepare our teams for what is in front of us.”
North Dakota is 3-2 on the season with a win over Texas Southern, Incarnate Word and Toledo. Alicia Young leads the team with a .375 batting average. In the circle, Lauren Feld is 1-0 with a 1.66 ERA. In 12.2 innings of work, she has struck out eight and held her opponents to a .288 batting average.
