SCPSO searching for missing Destrehan man

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing from Destrehan.
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Jace Martin. He was last seen on Tuesday around 8 p.m.
Martin is described as a white male standing approximately 5’9” tall, weighs 190 pounds with a medium build. He has black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing gray colored pants, black shoes, a black hoodie and a black baseball cap.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play but it is feared that he may be a danger to himself due to statement he made prior to his disappearance.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Martin, they are asked to contact Detective Kevin Tennison at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.
