Two juveniles arrested in connection with 28 car break-ins in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The two juveniles were arrested in connection with 28 car burglaries that occurred from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4.
The two male juveniles, ages 16 and 17 years old, allegedly smashed the windows and stole from cars parked along Constance and Duffossat Street. They also allegedly stole the Audi SUV used throughout the break-ins.
They are currently being held in the Orleans Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.