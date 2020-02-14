Zack: Cool sunshine through the first half of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The sun has made perfect timing arriving just in time for this Valentine’s Day Friday and that sun will continue through the first half of the upcoming weekend.
Expect sunny skies throughout this afternoon which will warm us into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There will continue to be a brisk, northerly breeze so make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door. That will be especially true for any evening date plans or if you are heading off the parade routes. Temperatures will quickly fall from the 50s down into the 40s this evening so bundle up.
Saturday the weather gets even better as sunny skies will once again dominate the forecast as highs warm just a bit more. Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will climb into the middle 60s making for just a wonderful day of parade weather.
Now we will not see the perfect weekend forecast we were hoping for as Sunday does bring with it the return of the rain. Now that we are getting closer to the rain potential it does look like the wettest portion of the day will be the morning into the early afternoon. The entire day will certainly not be a washout so the parades will likely roll just expect to be dodging rain showers. Thunderstorms are not expected which is certainly good news.
Going into next week the warmer temperatures return and unfortunately more rain could be on the way.
