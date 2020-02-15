Fire trucks won’t follow behind New Orleans parades

“She raised 10 percent across the board for all City employees in October 2018, which we were appreciative of that. We’re so far below the levels of other municipalities in the region that that’s one of the problems,” says NOFD Union President Aaron Mischler. “We can’t retain firefighters that we hire. They come here. They get their training. We pay for that. They get loads of experience for being firefighters in New Orleans and move onto better paying jobs around the state and country.”