Jefferson Parish looking to continue revitalizing Carnival season with Family Gras 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting with a kids half mile race and ending with an adult 5K passed Clearview Mall and down Veterans, Runners say getting the blood pumping was a great way to start the Mardi Gras weekend.
Nick Accardo is an experienced runner who took first place in the Mardi Gras 5K.
“It’s a great to get on the parade route. Last night, Cleopatra, my wife was in that one and then today we’re hoping to get on the route over on Bonnabel.”
“it’s a beautiful day, we thought it’d be a great way to spend some time with the family, and we’ve got a little runner here so he was excited,” said Eva Wellen, alongside her husband and two children.
With this being just the second year to host Family Gras at it’s new Clearview location, Councilmember Jennifer Van Vranken says their plan to reinvigorate Mardi Gras in Jefferson parish appears to be on the right track, especially with new additions like the Krewe of Madhatters parade.
“I think it’s working," said Van Vranken.
"I think evidence like this before us, all of these people participating in the Mardi Gras 5K. And there’s so much synergy. This race kicks off Family Gras for the day, and then Family Gras is here to support the parades, so it really all just works together to make it a fabulous weekend in Jefferson Parish.”
