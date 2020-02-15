JPSO searching for grandmother accused of taking grandchild from emergency room at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a grandmother who they say walked into a local emergency room armed with a gun and demanded the release of her grandchild.
According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the 66-year-old woman walked into the pediatric emergency room at Ochsner Main Campus on Jefferson Highway around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Lopinto says it was a dangerous situation but no one was hurt.
“We had a grandmother show up with a gun and demanded to take the child from the facility, pointed a gun at a security guard, got the grandchild and fled the scene from Ochsner,” says Lopinto.
Ochsner released a statement Friday night saying,
“In response to this afternoon’s incident at Ochsner Medical Center, we immediately followed our emergency and safety protocols and, thankfully, no one was harmed. Ochsner would like to re-assure all employees, patients and visitors of their safety while at any of our facilities. We take security very seriously and are vigilant about keeping our campus, employees, patients and visitors safe at all times.
We are unable to comment further as we are working with the proper authorities during this investigation and giving them our complete cooperation.”
The sheriff says they do know the identity of the woman and her grandchild and are actively searching for them.
JPSO did not share any other details.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.