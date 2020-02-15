Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Trial beginning for Mississippi man charged in killing of 8
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A man is going on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people in Mississippi. Opening arguments are set for Saturday in the case of 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including four counts of capital murder and four counts of murder. The dead included a sheriff's deputy and Godbolt's mother-in-law. The killings happened at three houses in and near the south Mississippi city of Brookhaven. Because of pretrial publicity, jurors were chosen in north Mississippi. They have been taken to a courthouse near Brookhaven to hear the case.
MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN SERVICES-CONTRACTS
Mississippi gave $2M in welfare money to wrestler's group
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi gave more than $2.1 million in federal welfare money to a ministry run by former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase Sr. He was known in the ring as “The Million Dollar Man" and is the father of a man indicted on charges of embezzling federal welfare money from the state. The Clarion Ledger reported that DiBiase's Heart of David Ministries had a contract with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Son Brett DiBiase worked for department Director John Davis. Both are among six people indicted. Heart of David Ministries saw revenues double in the year Brett DiBiase was hired by the state.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate with broken arm waits weeks for a cast
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate had to wait about a month to get a cast on his arm that was broken during a prison riot. People close to Wesley Clayton say he got the cast Wednesday after a legislator intervened on his behalf. The state Department of Corrections will not answer questions about Clayton's situation, citing privacy concerns. Mississippi prisons are under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after a string of inmate deaths. Sherren Smith is the mother of Clayton's children. She says he received a pain injection after his arm was broken but she and others had to make multiple calls seeking help for him.
SOUTHERN STORMS-FLOODING
Mississippi residents fleeing floods after torrential rains
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Residents along a rain-swollen river in Mississippi are packing up belongings and fleeing to higher ground to escape what authorities warn could be devastating weekend flooding. The Pearl River flows through metro Jackson, Mississippi, and forecasters say it may reach levels not seen in more than four decades. So Leti Vargas enlisted help from relatives to clear appliances out her double-wide mobile home. Trash cans and ducks floated nearby. The flooding is the result of days of heavy rains over the Southeast. Flood concerns extend into neighboring Alabama, where some have already had to flee floodwaters.
OBIT-RODEO CLOWN
Legendary rodeo clown Lecile Harris dead at 83
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A legendary rodeo clown who spent decades performing has died. News outlets report 83-year-old Lecile Harris died in his sleep after the final performance of the 55th Annual Dixie National and Rodeo Livestock Show on Wednesday in Jackson. Harris was known for his role on the television show “Hee Haw.” He was also inducted into the Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame and the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. He started out as a bullrider but switched to comedy after being hurt. The Mississippi Fair Commission confirmed his death in a statement. Funeral plans have not been announced.
MISSISSIPPI HOUSE-SPECIAL ELECTION
Special election set for a south Mississippi House seat
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves has set a nonpartisan special election to fill a seat in the Mississippi House. The race will be in District 88 in Jasper and Jones counties. Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel resigned Jan. 31, less than month after the start of the four-year term. The freshman lawmaker said she had to choose between serving in the House and collecting her state retirement pay. She said she could not afford to relinquish the pension. Candidates' qualifying deadline is March 2. The special election is April 21. If a runoff is needed, it will be May 12.