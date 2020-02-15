LSU Athletics tied for No. 1 in Capital One Cup standings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019-2020 fall Capital One Cup standings have been announced.
LSU is currently tied for No. 1 with Georgetown with 60 points.
The Tigers big win over Clemson in the College Football National Championship game obviously helped boost their standings in the Capital One Men’s standings.
The Capital One Cup is an NCAA athletics award honoring the top Division I men’s and women’s college athletics program in the country. With strong performances in the remaining winter and spring sports, LSU has the opportunity to bring home the Capital One Cup and $200,000 in scholarship funds to their athletics department and be honored at the ESPYS in July.
You can view the full standings and follow all the Capital One Cup College Sports Action at www.capitalonecup.com/.
