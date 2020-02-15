Madhatters set for crazy inaugural run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Metairie carnival parades have always held a special place in the hearts of dentist Joey Lacoste and his wife Gwen. That love of carnival sparked an idea, as the two worried about the decline in Metairie parades.
The couple conceptualized the idea for Madhatters while sitting in the parking lot at Mardi Gras World and Joey Lacoste said that the idea initially came from his wife.
“She said why don’t we do something where we throw crazy hats,” said Joey Lacoste. “She said that way we can get people more involved because when the audience is involved, it’s more fun.”
Joey said it didn't take long for people to get the word about the new parade and want to become a part of it.
"I believe from the start to the finish, the parade is built to be different,” said Joey Lacoste. “It’s built to be family-oriented, fully family-oriented and it’s designed to bring the magic to the eyes of the children and the children that exist within the adults themselves."
For its inaugural parade, more than 400 members will ride on 27 floats. The Lacoste's say they have searched all over to get their hands on some pretty amazing throws for this parade.
"Joey and I are so excited about this parade and I know for us we can’t wait until we make that first turn onto Veterans and see the people,” said Gwen Lacoste. “I hope people see it and it’s just magical for them."
The Krewe of Madhatters rolls in Metairie Saturday, February 15 at 5 p.m. FOX 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and FOX 8 Sports Director Juan Kincaid will ride as special guests in Madhatters.
For more information on The Krewe of Madhatters parade route, head to nolaweekend.com.
