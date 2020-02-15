No. 11 LSU starts season with convincing win over Indiana

The Tigers came out on fire at the plate. Lead-off batter Daniel Cabrera ripped a single to left field. Next, in his first-ever collegiate at-bat, freshman Cade Doughty crushed a two-run shot to left field to give LSU the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Then, in the third inning, Saul Garza connected for a three-run homer to left field to make it 5-0. Indiana scored its only run in the top of the fifth. LSU then scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the bottom of the eighth.