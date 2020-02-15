No. 11 LSU starts season with convincing win over Indiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU baseball team started the 2020 season with a convincing win over Indiana.
The Tigers (1-0) blasted their way to an 8-1 victory over the Hoosiers (0-1).
Cole Henry (1-0) started on the mound for LSU and got the win. He gave up just three hits in four innings of work. He struck out eight batters and didn’t walk any.
“I could tell we had some pregame nerves, but once the game started, I thought we really played well tonight,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “Cole Henry was outstanding and got us off to a great start, Cade Doughty’s big swing gave us a lead, and Saul Garza got into one for a three-run homer. We hit a lot of balls hard, made some solid plays on defense, and played a pretty good all-around game.”
The Tigers came out on fire at the plate. Lead-off batter Daniel Cabrera ripped a single to left field. Next, in his first-ever collegiate at-bat, freshman Cade Doughty crushed a two-run shot to left field to give LSU the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Then, in the third inning, Saul Garza connected for a three-run homer to left field to make it 5-0. Indiana scored its only run in the top of the fifth. LSU then scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the bottom of the eighth.
Brandon Kaminer relieved Henry and gave up the only run of the night to the Hoosiers. He pitched 1.2 innings. Matthew Beck took the hump next and struck out two batters in two innings of work. Next, Aaron George closed out the final 1.1 innings of the game. He also recorded two Ks.
Doughty became the first LSU player to hit a home run in his first career at-bat since Beau Didier did it at Alex Box Stadium against Villanova on Feb. 21, 2009.
The evening started with LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron throwing out the first pitch.
The teams will face off twice Saturday.
