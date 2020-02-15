NOPD investigating two separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Friday night that left two people injured.
The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m.
Police are working to learn the exact location of the shooting but say a man was shot in the leg. The victim is currently being questioned so that police can learn more information about the incident.
The second shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in New Orleans East.
According to police, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm in the 10000 block of south I-10 Service Road. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information about either of the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
