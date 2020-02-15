Some rain expected Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weekend gets off to a sunny and dry start. By Sunday morning an area of low pressure will move along the coast and bring a chance for rain area wide. Most of the rain will be fairly light but could interfere with early krewes lining up Sunday. The good news is that most if not all of the rain will end around midday.
Early next week will turn very warm and humid again with a chance for fog. By the time we reach Wednesday much cooler weather is expected and it could be downright cold by Thursday.
Looking ahead to next week a much drier and mild trend appears likely.
