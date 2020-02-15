Tulane opens 2020 campaign with 4-3 win over FGCU

After allowing consecutive hard hits to begin the sixth inning, Olthoff struck out the next three hitters to escape danger. Riding high off the back of Olthoff’s heroics, the Green Wave jumped in front in the sixth inning. Glancy laced a sinking line drive that skipped by the FGCU right fielder for a triple to lead off the inning. Hastings wasted no time, smashing the next pitch up the middle to drive in Glancy to take a 4-3 lead.