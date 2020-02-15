Zack: Perfect parade weather for Saturday

Next week will be the tale of two weather seasons as the start of the week we will be flirting with 80 degrees for highs and by the end of it we could be stuck in the 40s. There is unfortunately multiple days where rain could fall although the general thinking is once parades kick back into gear from Wednesday onward, the rain will be light in nature. Considering we are still multiple days away, it’s impossible to time these batches of rain to a 3-hour parade window so stay tuned to the forecast as the timing becomes clearer early next week.