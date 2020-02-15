Zack: Perfect parade weather for Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You asked for nice weather on parade weekend and you shall receive it as sunny skies will dominate the forecast on this Saturday making for a beautiful day to be on the parade route.
Expect plentiful sun and a comfortably, cool day as we are starting quite cold this morning but will warm nicely into the middle 60s. There is no chance of rain, better yet we likely once see any clouds for today that is until later this evening as things do start to change going into Sunday.
Sunday will bring a likely chance for rain during the first half of the day. It does look as though rain will overspread the area during the morning hours with that rain transitioning out of the region going into the afternoon. This is certainly good news as the rain will be ending just in time for the start of many Sunday parades. Temperatures will hold in the 60s as the rain comes to an end with clouds likely to linger through the afternoon.
Next week will be the tale of two weather seasons as the start of the week we will be flirting with 80 degrees for highs and by the end of it we could be stuck in the 40s. There is unfortunately multiple days where rain could fall although the general thinking is once parades kick back into gear from Wednesday onward, the rain will be light in nature. Considering we are still multiple days away, it’s impossible to time these batches of rain to a 3-hour parade window so stay tuned to the forecast as the timing becomes clearer early next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.