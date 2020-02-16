Die-hard Carnival revelers brave early storms to claim coveted spots

“I’m with my uncle, my cousin, and my dad,” said Knecht. “We’ve been as early as 2 a.m. and as late as 5 a.m.. We’re always out there before dawn breaks, but we’re not doing it for ourselves. I have a four-year old niece. We have little cousins who want to be here. I don’t have to catch anything, but I know they appreciate it when we get them a good spot where they can catch and see the floats.”