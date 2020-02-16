Die-hard Carnival revelers brave early storms to claim coveted spots

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While the rainy morning wasn’t welcome for those who have the honorable task of staking out their spot along Napoleon and St. Charles, it’s always worthwhile.
“It’s the spirit of the city coming together," said parade goer Adam Bright. "I think when you talk about the krewes and the preparation they’ve had all year, you as paraders, it’s your job to come out and show them a good time for all the work they’ve done all year.”
Steven Knecht is a New Orleans native, but now attends Mississippi State. He says he never misses the tradition to come back home and find a good spot early for Mardi Gras.
“I’m with my uncle, my cousin, and my dad,” said Knecht. “We’ve been as early as 2 a.m. and as late as 5 a.m.. We’re always out there before dawn breaks, but we’re not doing it for ourselves. I have a four-year old niece. We have little cousins who want to be here. I don’t have to catch anything, but I know they appreciate it when we get them a good spot where they can catch and see the floats.”
Braving the less than perfect conditions, die-hards will tell you there’s always at least one day of Carnival like this.
“Always one day," said Lee Hotard. "You never know what forecast to expect in New Orleans. One day its cold. One day its hot. One day it raining. One day it’s not. So you never know.”
And whether it’s a person stuck in the rain or a reporter with his camera, Uptown revelers are more than happy to offer shelter, a strong beverage, or a bite to eat.
“We believe it’s like a giant tailgate. You don’t want to exclude anyone. We want to include anybody who’s willing to include us as well," said Knecht.
“When people are in need of a little bit cover, you owe it to 'em to kind of help out and be a community like that," said Bright.
