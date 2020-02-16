Mason Rudolph calls Myles Garrett’s allegations of using ‘N-word’ during on-field fight a ‘Bold-Faced Lie’

“We waited to hear the entire interview. Garrett, after originally apologizing to Mason Rudolph, has made the ill advised choice of publishing the belated and false accusation that Mr. Rudolph uttered a racial slur on the night in question. Note that Mr. Garrett claims that Mr. Rudolph uttered the slur simultaneously with being taken down, and before Mr. Garrett committed a battery by striking Mr. Rudolph on the head with a 6 lb helmet. His claim is ludicrous. This obviously was not the first time Mr. Rudolph has been sacked by an African American player. Mr. Garrett maliciously uses this false allegation to coax sympathy, hoping to be excused for what clearly is inexcusable behavior. Despite other players and the referee being in the immediate vicinity, there are zero corroborating witnesses -- as confirmed by the NFL. Although Mr. Rudolph had hoped to move forward, it is Mr. Garrett who has decided to utter this defamatory statement - in California. He is now exposed to legal liability.”