Metairie parades, Family Gras scheduled adjusted due to weather

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Sunday’s rainy weather has prompted Jefferson Parish to make a small change to the start times of its two parades this evening.
Load times will be pushed back to noon at Clearview Shopping Center.
Floats will be moved to lineup around 3 p.m.
Atlas will now begin at 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. The Krewe of Kings will follow.
The gates to Family Gras open at noon, however there have been changes to some of the musical acts.
The first performance, Ricky Nelson Remembered, will be at 1:30 p.m.
Marshall Tucker Band will now begin at 4:30 p.m. and Billy Ray Cyrus will now perform at 6 p.m.
Cyrus was originally scheduled for 8:15 p.m.
