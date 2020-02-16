Mondo Duplantis breaks his own indoor pole vault world record

GLASGOW, U.K. (WAFB) - A week after setting a new indoor pole vault world record, former LSU track and field star Mondo Duplantis has done it again.
Duplantis, 20, cleared 6.17 meters on Saturday, Feb. 8 to break the previous record of 6.16 meters. Then, he broke his own record on Saturday, Feb. 15 by clearing 6.18 meters (a little taller than 20′ 3″) at a meet in Glasgow.
Congratulations, Mondo.
