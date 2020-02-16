Nicondra: Cloudy skies and spotty rain to start the week

After a wet start the rain moved out allowing things to dry up for a descent finish to the afternoon. Temperatures hover in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will not see much change through the overnight. Monday expect a few spotty showers and warmer temperatures. Highs should bounce back into the middle 70s. Tuesday will be similar with warmer temps ahead of the next system moving in late Wednesday into Thursday. Timing will be everything as the final Carnival stretch into Mardi Gras kicks off. There’s a chance most of the rain comes late night Wednesday into the wee hours of Thursday morning leaving the parade times mostly dry, but it’s still quite a ways off to be that specific with timing. Keep a close watch on our forecast as we get closer to the events. Right now it looks much colder Thursday and Friday with a bit of a rebound into Saturday. Stay tuned.