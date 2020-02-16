Nicondra: Rain to kick off Sunday, but should end early

Saturday was absolutely spectacular, but things are changing as we move into Sunday. Showers move in through the overnight hours with some heavier rain around during the morning. Showers will linger through mid-day, but should dry up by afternoon leaving behind a rather pleasant evening. Expect spotty showers around into the start of the week with several ways of energy passing through. A major cold front pushes past late Wednesday bringing a dramatic drop in temperatures for Thursday. Timing will be everything when it comes to the parade weather for the week ahead. Stick with Fox 8 for updates.