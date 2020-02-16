No. 11 LSU drops Game 3 to Indiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU baseball team fell to Indiana in the third game of the weekend series.
The Tigers (2-1) went down 7-2 to the Hoosiers (1-2) in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 15.
“Indiana’s got a really good club, they’re the defending Big Ten champions, and they ran out a lot of really good arms against us,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “Overall for the weekend, we won two games, we pitched 15 different guys over the course of the series, and we learned a lot about our team. That’s what you do at this time of the year; sometimes you have to suffer setbacks in order to learn which guys you can count on. Our kids played very hard, we won two out of three, and we’ve got a big week coming up beginning on Tuesday with Southern.”
AJ Labas (0-1) started on the mound for LSU and suffered the loss. In 4.1 innings of work, he allowed three runs on three hits. He struck out four and walked one. The Tigers used seven other pitchers in the game.
LSU was down 3-0 to the defending Big 10 champions before getting on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Cade Doughty hit a sac fly to left field to plate Gavin Dugas. Later, Zack Mathis was the leadoff batter in the bottom of the ninth. He crushed the ball for a solo home run to right field to make it 7-2.
