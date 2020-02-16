No. 25 LSU falls to Alabama in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU battled back after being down in the first half against Alabama but could not get over the hump and suffered the loss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Tigers (18-7, 9-3 SEC) went down 88-82 to the Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC).
Skylar Mays led LSU with 24 points. He also had nine rebounds. Trendon Watford added 18 points. Javonte Smart chipped in 16 points. Emmitt Williams finished recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
After being down 40-29 at the break, the Tigers put up a valiant effort in the second half, shooting 56% from the field and scoring 53 points but the 18-point deficit they found themselves in was just too much to overcome.
“It was a good comeback by our guys, but I thought the second half rebounding was the difference for Alabama,” said head coach Will Wade. “Herb Jones had five of them (offensive rebounds), (Alabama) had 10 of them. In the second half, we obviously did a terrible job on (Kira) Lewis and (Jaden) Shakelford just played tremendously well. He was the leading scorer when they played us at our place as well. I give Alabama credit. They played really well and deserved to win.”
LSU started its comeback down 14 with 5:47 left. After easy buckets by Darius Days, Watford, and Mays, the hole was only eight points. Later, a three-pointer by Mays put the Tigers trailing only 79-78 with 1:35 left. However, the Tide has lived beyond the arc all season and two of those put the game out of reach.
