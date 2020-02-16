No. 25 LSU falls to Alabama in Tuscaloosa

“It was a good comeback by our guys, but I thought the second half rebounding was the difference for Alabama,” said head coach Will Wade. “Herb Jones had five of them (offensive rebounds), (Alabama) had 10 of them. In the second half, we obviously did a terrible job on (Kira) Lewis and (Jaden) Shakelford just played tremendously well. He was the leading scorer when they played us at our place as well. I give Alabama credit. They played really well and deserved to win.”