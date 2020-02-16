No. 11 LSU gets past Indiana in Game 2 to win weekend series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It wasn’t near the blowout of the first game but No. 11 LSU did enough in game two to get the win in the early game Saturday.
The Tigers (2-0) claimed the series with a 7-4 victory over the Hoosiers (0-2).
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo was only 1-of-4 but had three RBIs. First baseman Cade Beloso was 3-of-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Landon Marceaux started on the mound. In 4.1 innings of work, he allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out two batters and also walked a pair. Trent Vietmeier struck out two batters during the 1.2 innings he pitched.
Then, Nick Storz took the hump. He gave up a hit and walked a batter in his one inning of work. Devin Fontenot then went on the mound. He gave up one run on two hits. He also struck out one and walked one.
Indiana jumped out on top in the first inning, scoring a run on a sac fly to take the 1-0 lead. LSU responded on a Beloso single to left field that plated Cade Doughty to make it 1-1.
The Tigers then put up two runs in the second. Drew Bianco made it safely home when Alex Milazzo reached first on a fielding error. Then, a sac fly by Hal Hughes allowed Giovanni DiGiacomo to tag up and sprint home to make it 3-1.
LSU scored a pair of runs again in the fourth inning. Saul Garza was able to reach home on a groundout by Milazzo. Next, Hughes hit a single to right field and Drew Bianco crossed home plate to extend the lead to 5-1.
That’s when the Hoosiers mounted a comeback. A two-run homer in the top of the fifth made it 5-3. They then scored another run in the top of the eighth to get within one.
In the bottom of the eighth, Milazzo hit a double to left center that sent pinch runner Mitchell Sanford and Beloso home to give LSU a three-run lead at 7-4.
The first pitch for game three will be at 5:15 p.m.
