NOPD: Three people shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a triple shooting in Central City.
Police reported the shooting around 6:40 p.m.
Officers responded to the intersection of Dryades Street and Second Street where they found three people suffering from gunshot wound. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown.
Details about the shooting are limited at this time.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
