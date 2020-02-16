Rain around Sunday morning, but parades to see drier conditions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s another day filled with parades and unfortunately the weather will not cooperate at least for the first half of your Sunday.
Expect rain to continue off and on through the morning hours as a wave of low pressure passes along our coast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times especially right before it comes to an end which should be by the early afternoon hours. Outside of one or storm lightning storms, the risk for any severe weather is very low.
Now once we make it to early this afternoon all of the rain will shut off and push offshore leading us into a dry period. This is certainly good news as the day parades today may start wet but should dry up as the afternoon goes on.
Going back to work on Monday it will be all about the warmth and humidity making a return. We quickly jump to the upper 70s for highs on Monday before we possibly crack 80 degrees come Tuesday. Not only will it be warm but morning fog will be likely and there does remain the chance for rain at times.
More importantly is the forecast from Wednesday onward as we start the big parading stretch to Mardi Gras Day. One thing that will be certain is we will be turning much colder come the middle to end of this week. Highs go from the 80s on Tuesday to struggling to get out of the 40s on Thursday. In addition this cold front could provide the chance for more rain Wednesday into Thursday. As we get closer the exact timing will become clearer so stay with the FOX 8 Weather Team as we guide you through the forecast this Carnival season.
