Rain around Sunday morning, but parades to see drier conditions

More importantly is the forecast from Wednesday onward as we start the big parading stretch to Mardi Gras Day. One thing that will be certain is we will be turning much colder come the middle to end of this week. Highs go from the 80s on Tuesday to struggling to get out of the 40s on Thursday. In addition this cold front could provide the chance for more rain Wednesday into Thursday. As we get closer the exact timing will become clearer so stay with the FOX 8 Weather Team as we guide you through the forecast this Carnival season.