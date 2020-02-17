Bruce: Morning Fog-Clouds-Spotty Showers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Today will be another day with morning fog , lots of clouds and a few spotty showers. Temperatures will be on the rebound as highs should bounce back into the lower 70s. Tuesday will be similar with warmer temps ahead of the next system moving in late Wednesday into Thursday. Timing will be everything as the final Carnival stretch into Mardi Gras kicks off. There’s a chance most of the rain Wednesday through Thursday night.Parades kick back up Wednesday night. For now, it looks like spotty showers Wednesday night 30% then a bit higher Thursday night 40%. Keep a close watch on our forecast as we get closer to the events. Right now it looks much colder Thursday and Friday with a bit of a rebound into Saturday. Stay tuned.