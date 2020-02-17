Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 26 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent No. 18 Kentucky over No. 6 Mississippi State 73-62. The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 22-9 in the third quarter. Howard was 10 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed 10 rebounds in her second outing since missing the previous three games with a left finger injury on her non-shooting hand. Chasity Patterson made 6 off 11 off the bench and Jaida Roper had 14 points as the Wildcats avoided their first losing streak this season. Jessika Carter had 18 points for Mississippi State, which had won six in a row.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 19 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 18 and No. 23-ranked Arkansas disposed of Ole Miss 108-64 setting an SEC single-game scoring record. Arkansas began to pull away from Ole Miss late in the first quarter. Taylor Smith buried a 3-pointer to bring the Rebels within 23-21 with 98 seconds left in the first. But in an 84-second span, Tolefree responded with three free throws, A'Tyanna Gaulden followed with a 3 created off a steal by Amber Ramirez and Tolefree ended the quarter with another 3 for a 32-23 advantage. The Razorbacks broke it open in the second and outscored Ole Miss 26-14. Taylor Smith led Ole Miss with 17 points.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scored 28 points and Missouri beat No. 11 Auburn 85-73. Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for Missouri. Austin Wiley led Auburn with 22 points and 10 rebounds, J’Von McCormick added 21 points and Samir Doughty scored 16. Auburn made just 1 of 17 3-point attempts.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 27 points, Jaden Shackelford had 26 and Alabama held off a big comeback attempt by No. 25 LSU for an 88-82 victory. The Crimson Tide knocked the Tigers from a share of the conference lead after blowing virtually all of an 18-point lead. Alabama also took No. 11 Auburn into overtime Wednesday night before losing. LSU came into the day in a three-way tie for atop the SEC with Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky but has lost three of its last four games since an 8-0 league start.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape Mississippi 67-62. The Wildcats shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes. Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62. Breein Tyree had 19 points for the Rebels, who had won three in a row.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left was his only basket of the game and the game-winner for Mississippi State, which slipped past Arkansas 78-77. Mason Jones, who scored a game-high 38 points, had given Arkansas a one-point lead after a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left. On the other end, Tyson Carter _ who led Mississippi State with 26 points _ attempted an off-balance layup with two seconds left that rimmed out, but onto Ado’s fingertips for his game-wining tip.