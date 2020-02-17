Houma Police investigate allegations of inappropriate faculty behavior at THS

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Houma police are investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior between faculty members and students at Terrebonne High School. They say two faculty members have been removed.
Houma police say they got a call last Thursday about a possible crime at Terrebonne high.
“My detectives received a complaint in reference to inappropriate behavior taking place between some teachers, and students,” Houma police chief Dana Coleman said.
They believe the wrongdoing took place on campus, and they say it may have been more than an isolated incident.
“It’s possible that it could be more than the two employees, but we’re in the infant stages,” Coleman said.
As the investigation continues police haven’t charged, or named the suspects, but they say they’ve been removed from the school.
“The victims are cooperating with law enforcement,” Coleman said.
"It could be an array of charges, and we want to confer with our D.A.'s office, before we bring charges," he said.
At this point police don’t know how many students may have been involved and they are asking potential victims, if there are any more, to give them a call. They say the inappropriate behavior may have been taking place for some time.
“We understand it was a few months, but as soon as we complete the investigation we can let you know how long it went on,” Coleman said.
As Houma police contemplate bringing charges, residents worry about the victims.
“I worry about it, because it’s a big impact, and could traumatize,” Kyler Jackson, of Houma, said.
“We should be more careful about who we employ and entrust with our kids,” resident Brent Harris said.
Houma’s Police Chief promises to reveal more details, as the investigation moves forward.
We reached out to the Terrebonne school system for comment but have not heard back.
Houma police say if you know anything about allegations of wrongdoing at Terrebonne High, give them a call at 985 873 6371 or call Bayou Crimestoppers at 800-743-7433. Anonymous submissions are welcome.
