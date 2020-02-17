Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing of a 21-year-old man last month. They say 18-year-old Donovan Ames and 19-year-old Orion Warren were taken into custody Saturday night. Police say the Ames and Warren are being held on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault. They say the victim was getting off a bus on Jan. 24 when one of the suspects grabbed him from behind stabbed him when he tried to get away. The suspects also allegedly stole the victim’s backpack. Police say the stabbing victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. His name hasn’t been released by police.