Leaked data shows China’s Uighurs detained due to religion

This Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 photo shows details from a print of a leaked database obtained by The Associated Press. The text reads, "Family circle: Total relatives 11, 2 imprisoned, 1 sent to training, Father: Memtimin Emer... sentenced to 12 years, is now in the training center at the old vocational school." The database offers the fullest and most personal view yet into how Chinese officials decided who to put into and let out of detention camps, as part of a massive crackdown that has locked away more than a million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslim. (Source: AP Photo)