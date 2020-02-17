LSU students robbed at gunpoint inside dorm on Feb. 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU students were reportedly robbed at gunpoint inside of an LSU residence hall on the morning of Friday, Feb. 14.
The victims knew the three gunmen who robbed them and they were specifically targeted, according to two sources familiar with the incident. The victims initially invited the three men into their rooms located in Cypress Hall.
The students reported that the men later pulled out guns and robbed them of their cell phones as well as a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.
LSU police did not send out an alert about the Valentine’s Day incident because they were not immediately informed about the robbery, a spokesman said.
“We send out alerts when there is an immediate threat to safety or we want people to take an action such as avoiding a certain area,” said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. “When police were notified of the incident, neither of those situations were in place.”
