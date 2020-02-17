Nicondra: Spotty showers and fog remain in the forecast

The region remains in an out of wet weather with cloudy skies and spotty showers around again on Monday. We remain under a warm moist flow in the mid and upper levels through mid-week. Temperatures will be in the 70s and even peak near 80 on Tuesday. Wednesday we watch for the next front. Timing is still up in the air so we’ll have to keep a close eye as parade times near. There is a chance that our dry window occurs during the evening rides on Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s just too early to tell at this point. Once the front moves through it will be much colder. We can expect pleasant conditions on Friday into Saturday.