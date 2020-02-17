NOPD: Man jumps over counter, robs convenience store in eastern New Orlenas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A convenience cashier was robbed by someone carrying a duffel bag and demanding money, according to an early police report from the NOPD.
Around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Haynes Supermarket in the 6300 blk. of Hayne Blvd. was robbed when someone came in, jumped over the counter and took money from the register, police said.
The cashier was able to escape unharmed. The alleged robber left the store in a silver Nissan.
The person is wanted for simple robbery.
If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
