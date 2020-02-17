NOPD: Uber driver drove to wrong location before shooting at two riders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Uber driver Ahmad Ahmad was arrested after shooting at two people after picking them up at a bar in Downtown New Oreans.
On Feb. 16, Ahmad allegedly picked up the two from the bar and headed towards the Westbank, but their destination point was set to go to Kenner.
After confronting Ahmad about going in the wrong direction, an argument ensued and he stopped the car. The riders then called the police and ordered another Uber driver.
Upon the arrival of the second Uber drive, Ahmad allegedly opened the passenger side door and removed the keys out of the ignition of their ignition. After taking the key, Ahmad retrieved a gun from his vehicle and began to shoot at the two riders before he eventually drove off.
Ahmad was later arrested after returning to the location of the incident.
He was booked on aggravated assault with a firearm, theft and illegal use of weapons charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
