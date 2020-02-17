One dead, one injured in Kenner two-vehicle crash

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Airline Highway that left one driver dead.
Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and Williams Boulevard.
According to investigators, one vehicle was traveling southbound on Williams Boulevard and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Airline Highway when the vehicles collided.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.
The name of the deceased victim has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
