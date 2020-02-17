One injured in Mid-City shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | February 16, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 8:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting in Mid-City that has left a man injured.

Police responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and D’Hemecourt Street just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

