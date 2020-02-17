2 people injured in 7th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting involving two victims that occurred in different locations of the Seventh Ward.
A call reporting shots fired in the 1900 block of North Tonti Street was received at 12:51 p.m. on Monday.
When responding officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshots.
A second man was discovered suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Touro Street.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital. They were described as:
- 33-year-old male shot to the body
- 21-year-old male shot the arm and leg
