2 people injured in 7th Ward shooting

Two people were shot in different locations in the 7th Ward on Monday. One car was found with bullet holes. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | February 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 1:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting involving two victims that occurred in different locations of the Seventh Ward.

A call reporting shots fired in the 1900 block of North Tonti Street was received at 12:51 p.m. on Monday.

When responding officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshots.

A second man was discovered suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Touro Street.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. They were described as:

  • 33-year-old male shot to the body
  • 21-year-old male shot the arm and leg

