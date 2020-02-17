Police: Complaint of inappropriate behavior between employees and students at Terrebonne HS

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -The Houma Police Department says an investigation is underway after officers received a complaint of inappropriate behavior of two Terrebonne High School employees with students.
The complaint was received Feb. 13.
Details have not been disclosed at this time, but Houma Police say the employees are teachers. Additional details will be released as the investigation develops.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.