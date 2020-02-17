Rain threatens some parades

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tuesday will see warm and humid weather with a few spots nearing 80 degrees. A cold front brings a big temperature drop for Wednesday and Thursday. While rain chances don’t look that high for Wednesday, Thursday is a different story.
A disturbance moving from west to east will likely bring widespread light to moderate rain for most of the day Thursday. It is too soon to say if the rain will stop by parade time but it’s very possible it could linger into the early evening hours. Regardless it will be a wet set-up before parade time.
There’s good news for Friday and Saturday as no rain is expected. While widespread rain is not seen at this time for Sunday until Mardi Gras, there is at least a chance for some spotty rain each day. Stay tuned for updates.
